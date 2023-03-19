Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,862 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,426,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,498. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.66 and a 200-day moving average of $340.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

