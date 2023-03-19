Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 459 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.18. 8,679,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,667. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

