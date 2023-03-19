Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $197.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

