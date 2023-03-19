Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 636 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

