Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $231.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.78. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.60.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

