Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $797.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $821.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $796.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

