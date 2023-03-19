Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 124,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after buying an additional 112,138 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,896.3% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 100,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 403.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

