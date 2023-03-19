Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 48,653 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

