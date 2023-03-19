Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 894 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 45,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 142,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 38,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Shares of BAC opened at $27.82 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

