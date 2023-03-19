Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,851 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.4 %

ADBE stock opened at $358.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.24 and a 200-day moving average of $333.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

