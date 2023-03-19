AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGFS remained flat at $2.99 during trading hours on Friday. 811,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,316. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

