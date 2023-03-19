Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,485 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.79% of Alarm.com worth $93,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 378,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,978,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,537,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

