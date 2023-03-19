Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) is Pembroke Management LTD’s 4th Largest Position

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,489 shares during the quarter. Albany International accounts for about 3.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 1.08% of Albany International worth $32,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 592,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after acquiring an additional 110,397 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International Announces Dividend

NYSE AIN traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 454,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,106. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Stories

