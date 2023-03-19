Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.9 %

Albemarle stock opened at $208.49 on Thursday. Albemarle has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $334.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.16 and its 200 day moving average is $262.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

