Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. LKQ makes up about 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

