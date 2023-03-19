Alchemix USD Price Down 0.8% This Week (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Alchemix USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003993 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix USD has a total market capitalization of $236.55 million and approximately $68.26 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemix USD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.38 or 0.00366691 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,297.13 or 0.26657191 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.

The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).

The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

