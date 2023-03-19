Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.63.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ARE opened at $120.87 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.