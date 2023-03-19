Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.55-0.61 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Stories

