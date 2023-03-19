Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.61 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.55-0.61 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:AQN opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 23,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

