Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Algonquin Power & Utilities updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.61 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.55-0.61 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 3.8 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

