Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.