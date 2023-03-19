Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

