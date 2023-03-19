Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Trading Up 6.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.95.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
