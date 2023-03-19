Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,659 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources makes up about 5.1% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,307.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,061,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.90 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.56 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $823.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.40 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Stories

