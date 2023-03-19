Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABEV. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

