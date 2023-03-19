AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 4.8 %

AMC stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Insider Activity

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,242.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,324,340 shares of company stock worth $145,701,544. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.