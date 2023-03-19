American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
American Superconductor stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.36.
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
