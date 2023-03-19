American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

American Superconductor Price Performance

American Superconductor stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

About American Superconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 752,091 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

