American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Tower by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $201.35 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

