America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of America’s Car-Mart worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRMT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 67,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,632,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,378,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 67,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,632,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,378,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,407,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.43. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $127.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

