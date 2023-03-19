America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.22. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.48 per share, with a total value of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,407,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 67,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,632,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 423,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

