Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE AMP opened at $281.43 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.26 and a 200-day moving average of $310.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

