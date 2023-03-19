Amgen (AMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,603.18

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Amgen has a total market cap of $101.12 million and approximately $9,603.18 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003653 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Amgen has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.02105034 USD and is up 8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,177.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

