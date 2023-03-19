Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 930.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $229.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.81.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

