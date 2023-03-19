Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Amphenol has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.2 %

APH opened at $76.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Read More

