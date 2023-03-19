Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
Amphenol has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.
Amphenol Trading Down 1.2 %
APH opened at $76.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.
In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.
