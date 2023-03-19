Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADI opened at $185.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,195 shares of company stock worth $2,697,723. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

