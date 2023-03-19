Analysts Issue Forecasts for Omeros Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Omeros in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.61) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Omeros’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMER. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Omeros Stock Down 9.9 %

Institutional Trading of Omeros

OMER stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $222.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. Omeros has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

