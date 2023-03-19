Analysts Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Target Price at $4.00

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have commented on TEF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEF opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.59. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.39.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

