Analyzing Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inflection Point Acquisition and Teledyne Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teledyne Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Inflection Point Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus target price of $496.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and Teledyne Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies $5.46 billion 3.51 $788.60 million $16.53 24.70

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36% Teledyne Technologies 14.45% 11.00% 6.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Inflection Point Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment. The Digital Imaging segment includes high-performance sensors, cameras, and systems within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and X-ray spectra. The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment offers electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, and general aviation batteries. The Engineered Systems segment consists of systems engineering, integration and advanced technology development, and complex manufacturing solutions. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

