Analyzing Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) & Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL)

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) and Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Molekule Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molekule Group and Perma-Pipe International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molekule Group $620,000.00 36.25 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -5.18 Perma-Pipe International $138.55 million 0.58 $6.06 million $0.69 14.62

Volatility & Risk

Perma-Pipe International has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group. Molekule Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perma-Pipe International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, suggesting that its share price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perma-Pipe International has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Molekule Group and Perma-Pipe International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Molekule Group and Perma-Pipe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35% Perma-Pipe International 3.93% 10.54% 4.55%

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats Molekule Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation. The company was founded on October 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

