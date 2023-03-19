Ankr (ANKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53.90 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Ankr has a market cap of $355.11 million and $53.90 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03595291 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $63,522,045.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

