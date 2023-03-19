ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $311.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $328.94. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

