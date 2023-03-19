Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Position Increased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT comprises approximately 2.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,366,000 after buying an additional 1,912,543 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 208.8% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,559,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after buying an additional 1,054,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 54.9% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after buying an additional 654,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,075,000 after buying an additional 575,887 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

