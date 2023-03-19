Apollo Currency Hits 1-Day Volume of $538,552.25 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $538,552.25 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00063830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000799 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.