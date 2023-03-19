Aprio Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,742 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.