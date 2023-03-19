Aprio Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,550,000 after buying an additional 366,542 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,277,000 after buying an additional 416,758 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,056,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,526,000 after buying an additional 52,115 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

