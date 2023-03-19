Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

