Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW opened at $79.25 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.