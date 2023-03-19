Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

LDEM stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.74. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $56.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.