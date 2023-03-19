Aprio Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 1.3% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $97.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

