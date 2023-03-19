Aprio Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,594,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,121,000 after purchasing an additional 205,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,366,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 357,559 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

