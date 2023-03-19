Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

