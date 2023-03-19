Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 138,529 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,529 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $108.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

